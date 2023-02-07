Massive security effort underway to help keep Super Bowl LVII safe

The Super Bowl is routinely one of the country's largest annual gatherings, with hundreds of thousands of fans converging on one city to celebrate the big game.

The massive gathering requires an equally massive security effort by local police departments to federal security agencies to monitor the ground and skies.

This year the Eagles will take on the Chief at State Farm Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona with a maximum capacity of close to 64,000 screaming fans.

"We need to be under one roof, so we have a 30,000-foot view of what's happening throughout the valley," Kevin Smith from the FBI's Phoenix office said.

SUPER BOWL LVII

From Glendale, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents will use a fleet of helicopters - including three Black Hawks - to patrol the skies around Super Bowl LVII.

Cybersecurity is also of paramount importance and most of the specific technology being used to combat such threats is kept from the public.

Hundreds of cameras inside and around the stadium provide a birdseye view of the game and the events leading up to it.

"We may not be in the stadium, but there is still the energy here knowing we are accomplishing something that’s providing the public just a safe event," Border Patrol Agent Alex Zamora said.

