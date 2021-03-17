Mayfair Elementary temporarily closing due to multiple COVID-19 positive cases, officials say

article

Mayfair Elementary School will close temporarily from March 18 through April 1, due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

A letter was sent to parents and families of students, detailing steps officials will embark on to ensure safety for all within the school community.

The letter explained any child who was in a classroom with a student or staff who subsequently has tested positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by Philadelphia Department of Public Health to list next steps, including the need for the child to quarantine.

All students will participate in digital learning while the school building is closed.

The letter went on to explain parents and families should be aware of possible COVID-19 symptoms going forward and what to do if symptoms develop.

Officials went on to say the building would be deep cleaned and disinfected before the return of students and staff. The school should reopen Monday, April 5, according to the letter.

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia released the below statement following news of the closure.

"The health and safety of students and staff remains our highest priority as we resume in-person learning. The School District continues to work closely with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) to monitor and identify any COVID-related situations that require immediate District action. Due to several positive COVID-19 cases at Mayfair School, PDPH has determined that the school building will temporarily close on March 18th through April 1st to help stem exposure to and spread of the virus. Students and staff will return to a 100% digital learning model for all planned instructional days during this time, and families will be contacted by their child’s teacher with specific details. The entire school building will be deep cleaned and disinfected before it is reopened. The School District has proactively planned for these instances and will continue to be responsive as needed to support healthy school environments."

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Philadelphia Department of Public Health at 215-685-5488.

