Mayor Parker to combat guns, speeding and evictions with public safety bills

Mayor Cherelle Parker is aiming to improve the quality of life for those living in Philadelphia with the signing of new public safety bills.

Three public safety bills will be signed into law at City Hall as the mayor joins city council members and public safety advocates during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

They are expected to address the "dangers of rate-of-fire acceleration devices (guns), excessive speeding on major roadways and evictions," according to the mayor's office.

The bill signing comes just days after Parker signed her $6.37 billion 'One Philly' budget into law.

In April, the mayor signed her first public safety bills into law, banning skill games at convenience stores and gas stations; cracking down on license plate flipping devices; and mandating an 11 p.m. curfew for most businesses in Kensington.