Media Little League loses to Rhode Island, ending Media's world series hopes

It was Delco versus the world all the way until the final out.

An incredible ride for the Media Little League team came to an end Sunday, losing 7 to 2 to Rhode Island. But, the boys made memories they’ll never forget, including the chance to play in front of their hometown heroes, the Philadelphia Phillies!

"You dream to be in the big leagues, you dream to be great at what you do and it all starts at 11 and 12-years-old," Philadelphia Phillies 1st baseman Bryce Harper stated.

As the boys played hard in Williamsport, back in Media, hundreds gathered at the State Street Pub to root for the team and saying they couldn’t be happier with the boys' performance on the national stage.

In the meantime, the Phillies are running billboards across the city to let Media Little League how proud we all are of their effort and achievement.