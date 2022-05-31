Men punched, hit with gun during ATM robbery in Port Richmond, police say

article

Police are looking to identify two suspects after they say two men were robbed last week.

Two men demanded money from two other men using an ATM at Wells Fargo Bank at 3400 Aramingo Avenue on May 25, according to police.

Police say both victims, ages 24 and 29, complied - one withdrawing $20 and the other handing over $20 and his wallet.

One of the suspects then reportedly punched one victim in the face and hit the other victim in the face with his gun.

Both suspects fled on foot.