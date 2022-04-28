Expand / Collapse search
Mercer County officials announce charges in Trenton double shooting and car crash

Published 
Mercer County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

North Willow Street fatal shooting and crash, in Trenton, N.J. March 1, 2022.

TRENTON, N.J. - Mercer County officials announce charges filed against a Trenton man and woman in connection with a double shooting in Trenton, that led to the death of a 19-year-old man.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Quashawn Hightower and 21-year-old Desire Knighton are charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, along with other related charges in relation to a double shooting on North Willow Street, March 1, which led to the death of Shimon Nesmith, Jr.

Both Hightower and Knighton are currently in custody in Pennsylvania on a weapons charge.

Officials say police were called to the 1100 block of North Willow Street, around 3:30 in the afternoon of March 1, on the report of shots fired.

Responding officers found a man, identified as 19-year-old Shimon Nesmith, Jr., and a woman shot inside a vehicle which had crashed into a church. Nesmith was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has filed motions to detain both Hightower and Knighton pending trial.