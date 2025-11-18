Michelin Guide: Philadelphia hosts 2025 Northeast ceremony Tuesday

The Brief Philadelphia is hosting the 2025 Michelin Guide Northeast Cities ceremony on Tuesday night. Philadelphia restaurants were included for consideration in the guide for the first time this year. The ceremony is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.



The eyes of the northeast U.S. food scene will be on Philadelphia on Tuesday night, as the city hosts the regional 2025 Michelin Guide ceremony tonight.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Northeast Cities ceremony

What we know:

For the first time, Philadelphia is being considered for recognition in the famous Michelin Guide. Tuesday night's ceremony will be held at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It is closed to the public and invitation only.

The event will announce which restaurants in the region will be recognized with either the world-famous stars, or other designations like the Bib Gourmand.

What is the Michelin Guide?

The backstory:

The Michelin Guide dates back to 1900, when the tire company published a little red book with information for travelers like maps, how to change a tire and places to stop. In the 1920s, the guide started including lists of hotels and restaurants.

Now, recognition in the Michelin Guide is one of the highest honors in the culinary world, and the company has guides in more than 60 locations across the globe. In North America, Michelin has restaurant guides for New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Mexico, California, Texas, Florida and more.

In May, Michelin announced it was adding Philadelphia and Boston to the list for consideration. Since then, Michelin's mystery diners have been scouting out restaurants to include in the guide.

What do Michelin stars mean?

Dig deeper:

Restaurants can be awarded between one and three stars. Michelin gives one star to "restaurants that use top-quality ingredients and prepare dishes with distinct flavors to a consistently high standard."

Two stars are reserved for restaurants "where the team’s personalities and talents shine through in expertly crafted dishes, with food that is both refined and inspired."

Three-star restaurants "tend to have chefs at the peak of their profession, where the cooking elevates the craft to an art form, with some dishes destined to become classics."

Michelin's diners grade on five criteria:

Ingredient quality Harmony of flavors Mastery of culinary techniques How the chef's personality is expressed through their food Consistency

Which Philadelphia restaurants could receive Michelin stars?

Local perspective:

There's no guarantee that any Philly restaurants will be recognized with stars Tuesday night, but experts say there are some that could.

Kae Lani Palmisano, host of "Check, Please" and food editor for Philadelphia Magazine, joined Good Day Philadelphia on Tuesday to discuss the event and what restaurants to look out for. Palmisano says that restaurants like Friday Saturday Sunday near Rittenhouse Square, Provenance Society Hill and Kalaya in Fishtown all stand a shot.

Palmisano also suggested restaurants like Mawn and Ambra could be considered for the Bib Gourmand, which highlights restaurants offering good value for the money.