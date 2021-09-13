Bethlehem elementary school closed, temporarily shifting to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Miller Heights Elementary School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is moving to remote learning this week beginning Tuesday.

The Bethlehem Area School District made the announcement Friday as twelve COVID-19 cases were reported in as many as five separate classrooms and four different grade levels.

There will be no remote instruction on Monday, but students will shift to remote learning Tuesday. The school says the decision to temporarily move to remote learning was in a bid to promote healthy practices and limit the spread of COVID-19 within the school.

School officials say that in-person instruction should resume on September 20.

Parents are urged to reconsider outside of school activities for their children as the school wants to limit exposure to COVID-19 as much as possible.

