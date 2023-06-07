Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Berks County 5-year-old

article

Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 5-year-old Berks County boy who they say "may be at risk of harm or injury."

Michael Balthaser was last seen Wednesday afternoon with 30-year-old Noah Balthaser in the area of 28 Maine Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township, police said.

Noah Balthaser, a 30-year-old with a reddish goatee, is said to be driving a white 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with a Pennsylvania license plate ZCM0202, according to a state police bulletin.

Michael Balthaser, described by police as 3-feet-5 inches with brown hair and eyes, was last scene wearing a black flannel shirt and gray hoodie with tan cargo pants and a camouflage baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Balthaser is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police or dial 911.