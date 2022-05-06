Masks return to Delco elementary school; Missing man found dead in South Philly; Weekend washout ahead

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Missing man, Francis Decero, found dead in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a homicide after the body of a missing man was found in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Francis ‘Frankie’ Decero, 25, had been reported missing after he was last seen at his home on Apr. 26, 2022 just before midnight. Police say Decero’s family located his vehicle parked on the 2800 block of South 13 Street following his disappearance.

On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Philadelphia police officers were flagged down at 31st and Tasker Street by a few juveniles who reported that they had seen a body in the brush on Douglas Street.

The officers located an unresponsive male, later identified as Decero, suffering from trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows Decero double park his Jeep near the intersection of 13th and Biglor streets, and get into another car that drives away.

Law enforcement sources say investigators are following many leads, including the possibility that Decero was targeted over recent lottery winnings.

2. Delaware County elementary school reinstates mask mandate amid case spike

HAVERFORD, Pa.- A Pennsylvania elementary school has reinstated its mask policy after more than a dozen students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

Chatham Park Elementary School Principal Dr. Jabari Whitehead said 21 people have been in the school building while contagious over the last seven days.

In a letter to families, Dr. Whitehead explained that the outbreak happened "very quickly" with 10 students testing positive by dismissal Wednesday.

More students and staff were added to the total, bring the number of people who have positive for COVID-19 to 21.

The school's health and safety plan dictates that masks will return until the number of people infected with coronavirus drops below 3%.

Whitehead said the school is working to address cafeteria spacing and other upcoming changes that will take effect on Friday.

"We will continue to monitor our numbers daily and send an addition communication once we are able to return to a mask recommended environment," Whitehead wrote.

3. SEPTA adding new security personnel to serve as 'extra eyes and ears'

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is addressing safety concerns on their transportation system by adding new personnel from security firms to act as ‘extra eyes and ears’ for SEPTA Transit police.

The new SEPTA Outreach Services program was approved by SEPTA’s board back in February. SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards says SEPTA partnered with three security firms to staff the program.

Combined, there will be 88 specialists who will be assigned to stations and vehicles along the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines. They will also be present at the concourses in Center City.

Outreach specialists will remind riders about the rules for riding SEPTA vehicles and will be equipped with phones in order to facilitate direct contact with SEPTA Transit Police.

The specialists will also take over the responsibilities of opening and closing the stations, allowing police officers to conduct more patrols during overnight hours.

"The specialists will act as additional eyes and ears on the SEPTA system." Richards said at a press conference on Thursday. "They are an added visible presence that we hope will help make our customers and our employees feel safer."

Richards says SEPTA also believes the new program will help reduce quality of life complaints and make the system feel ‘more welcoming’ to riders. The Outreach Services program will serve as a ‘force multiplier’ rather than a replacement for law enforcement, Richards added.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel referred to the new specialists as ‘ambassadors’ and ‘essentially disorder interveners’ and ‘field observers.’

Nestel also shared examples he says shows their immediate impact over the past two weeks. He cited examples like alerting first responders to individuals dealing with medical emergencies, and intervening in a fight between school students.

"In the last two weeks they’ve discouraged 160 people from fare evading and have guided 735 people, who were destination-less riders, off of the system and offered them social services,"Nestel said. "This is a work in progress that has tremendous potential. It is not a replacement for police."

4. Rain expected Friday, through most of Mother’s Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA - After a run of warm and sunny days across the Delaware Valley, conditions will be taking a turn when showers move into the area Friday and stick around through most of the weekend.

Showers that will start on Friday are expected to last through early Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to approach 60 Friday, but highs in the 50s are expected each of the next three days.

Forecasters expected rain to move into the area late Friday morning from west to east. Periods of rain, including some heavy rain, will continue through the day.

Conditions will worsen Saturday as a coastal storm moves through the area. Rain could be heavy at times with possible wind gusts of 30-50 mph.

Minor coastal flooding is possible down the shore Saturday.

Showers are expected to linger into Sunday morning, before skies begin to clear later in the day. Gusty winds will also be around Sunday.

By Sunday, forecasters say we could see 1-3 inches of rain across the region.

5. Family members of gun violence victims rally for change ahead of Mother's Day

PHILADELPHIA - As Mother's Day approaches, local families impacted by gun violence marched in Philadelphia to call for peace and change within communities.

The march was organized by Mothers In Charge, a non-profit group that consists of mothers, grandmothers, sisters and aunts who have lost loved ones to violence.

Wallace Battle-Scott participated in the march on behalf of her 19-year-old son, who was gunned down last fall inside a car she helped him buy to commute to college.

"You’ve got to put the guns down they are destroying our lives," Battle-Scott said.

Mothers In Charge labeled Thursday's march "Sons, Put Down Your Guns" and drew additional support from local anti-crime community organizations. Together, they marched from the Philadelphia School District building to City Hall.

"Too many of us don’t even have the closure to hug our babies, to say goodbye to our babies," a speaker said. "They’re lying in some dirty street in a place that they don’t know, dying, that’s the reality of gun violence: They die alone."

The march also included speakers, who encouraged parents to step-up and connect with local organizations that can provide safe spaces for the city's youth.

"This ain’t about the police, this ain’t about Krasner this is about the black and Latino communities saving ourselves," another speaker said.

Solomon Jones, executive director of Man Up PHL said they have a program where they will mentor young men and pay them $15 an hour for coming in. From there, they will help them get a job.

"Somebody gotta show them how to do it and we can’t leave it to our women to do it, we gotta do it, we gotta come out and help our young men," Jones said.

The latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department shows there have been 159 homicides in the city this year. The continued violence comes after a historically bloody 2021 in which there were over 560 murders in Philadelphia.