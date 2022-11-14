Missing New Jersey 19-year-old found dead at recycling center in Pennsylvania, officials say

An investigation is underway after officials say the body of a 19-year-old was found at a recycling center over the weekend in Berks County.

Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had recently been reported missing. He was last seen leaving an off-campus house party near Kutztown University early Saturday morning.

Officials say his body was discovered among recently dropped-off trash recyclables at the Total Recycling Facility in Birdsboro later that morning.

Surveillance footage of the 19-year-old was eventually recovered, and showed him climbing into a dumpster alone at the rear of a Dollar Tree in Kutztown.

"The contents of this dumpster were then emptied and compressed into the rear of the recycling truck and transported to the Total Recycling Facility, where the victim’s body was later discovered," Berks County Detectives said.

On Monday, on autopsy confirmed that his fatal injuries "were consistent with having been dumped into and later compressed by the trash truck."

Toxicology results are pending, and officials say no signs of foul play were found.