Montgomery County pharmacy helps prep residents for coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus numbers in Montgomery County doubled overnight, some business owners are trying to keep you safe – by staying open.

“Seeing Amazon out, you can’t order it. Going to Walmart and seeing all empty shelves, even the very top row, which I’m pretty sure nobody can reach the top, almost empty, I’m like, ‘That is a little disturbing,’” said April Tatro.

“No wipes, no sanitizer. No soap, nobody was washing their hands before,” Laura White grumbled.

Shelves in Montgomery County are empty as customers stock up on cleaning supplies.

The two women, residents of Skippack, weren’t the only people searching for supplies after hearing one of Montgomery County’s presumptive positive cases of coronavirus was nearby.

“I was getting messages from patients that they needed supplies,” Doctor Mack said.

Dr. Mack decided to open his community pharmacy on Sunday.

Montgomery County pharmacy opens to help customers obtain much needed supplies.

“We haven’t really given people the option to take 20 or 30 boxes,” Dr. Mack added.

Of masks or anything else. It’s why he says he still has supplies in stock. His notes politely state customer rules, even apologizing that items costs two to five dollars more. He says he bought them on re-sale.

Montgomery County note to customers.

“In a couple of hours, we sold, literally, hundreds of wipes, disinfectants, vitamin C, the whole nine yards,” Dr. Mack added.

Montgomery County pharmacy opens to help customers obtain needed supplies.

“I got wipes, antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and some portable wipes. I was gonna go for the masks and I did eyeball the gloves, but I don’t think I’m there, yet,” explained customer Jenn Foster.

“This is more for peace of mind just so that, you know, not only am I not picking up any germs, but we’re not spreading any,” White remarked.

“I’m very content to stay in the house if I don’t have to go out, I’m not gonna do it,” Tatro said.

And, for those who can’t go out, Dr. Mack makes a house call in a Superman costume to cheer up Donna Stump while she gets a flu shot.

For more information on coronavirus and what the Pennsylvania Department of Health is doing to combat the outbreak, click here. Montgomery County has information regarding their response to the disease here.

