Montgomery County recommends masking outdoors due to high community transmission of COVID-19
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Montgomery County is recommending wearing a mask outdoors, regardless of vaccination status due to high level of COVID-19 community transmission.
Officials say if you cannot stay at least six feet apart from people who do not live in your household you should wear a mask.
Masking is also recommended when people are not actively participating in sports practice, activity or events, or high-intensity activities. This includes while on the bench, in locker rooms and riding in team transportation.
The county continues to recommend masks be worn in indoor public spaces.
