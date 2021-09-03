Montgomery County recommends masking outdoors due to high community transmission of COVID-19

Montgomery County is recommending wearing a mask outdoors, regardless of vaccination status due to high level of COVID-19 community transmission.

Officials say if you cannot stay at least six feet apart from people who do not live in your household you should wear a mask.

Masking is also recommended when people are not actively participating in sports practice, activity or events, or high-intensity activities. This includes while on the bench, in locker rooms and riding in team transportation.

The county continues to recommend masks be worn in indoor public spaces.

