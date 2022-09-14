More than 100 people gather to celebrate a Montgomery County barber's 60th year of business

Community members gathered to celebrate a fixture in their Montgomery County neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Paul Strate, owner of Mr. Paul's Barber Shop in Jenkintown, has been cutting hair since he was 17 years old and he has no intentions on slowing down. After 60 years of running a successful barber shop, hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the 77-year-old's impact on the community.

Strate has never missed a day of work and his 300 plus customers are proof of his dedication. Strate has cut generations of families, some of which say you always felt better leaving his shop than when you arrived.

The secret to Strate's success is just simply being congenial.

"You really do have to be affable, affordable, and available," said Strate.

Strate arrived in style at the town square on Wednesday night where he was greeted by more than 100 people who came out to honor him.

Rob Harkins was just 13 years old when he started going to Strate for his hair cuts. Now, he's 61 and he could not imagine going anywhere else for a cut.

"I feel a connection to Paul. This night is special for him. I wanted to be here for him," said Harkins.

Looking on to a crowd full of supporters, Strate said he has been thinking about raising his prices, which was the talking point of the night.

Years ago, when barbers were charging $1.25, Strate says he charged $3. Strate's customers were okay with it, though, because they knew he was a trustworthy barber who would go above and beyond to satisfy his customers.

Strate prides himself on staying up-to-date on the latest trends, so that he can cut just about any hairstyle.

"I do go on YouTube every night and I study all the new ones so I can do them all, too," he said.

Strate expressed his deepest gratitude and love to all who came out to show their support for him and his business.

When FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney asked how it felt to be so well-loved by his customers, he said, "I love them. They've given me and my family a living and I've gotten a lot of joy out of it."