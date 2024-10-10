More than 70 firefighters battles large blaze at strip mall in Bensalem

Flames erupted from a local strip mall early Thursday morning as fire crews rushed to extinguish the raging fire.

The 2-alarm fire started around 4 a.m. at the Grandview Plaza on Britsol Pike in Bensalem.

More than 70 firefighters from the area responded as several fire trucks surrounded the building.

Bensalem's fire chief told FOX 29's Hank Flynn that flames reached up to 30 feet in the air.

The fire was placed under control about an hour later, but cleanup is expected to take most of the day.

About 14 businesses are located in the shopping center, but officials say the fire centered around the kitchen of a 3-story section of the building.

Several of those businesses suffered some water and smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported, and an investigation into the cause has yet to begin.