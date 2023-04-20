Officials: Police responding to barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia at site of deadly shooting scene
article
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the city.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Grays Avenue around 10:34 a.m. on Thursday.
Authorities say an unidentified man was shot two times in the head.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Man left in critical condition after being shot in cheek, neck in Powelton: police
- Philadelphia offering variety of safe, summer programs to keep kids engaged and active
- Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shots fired at 2 men sitting in car in Fairhill
Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m.
According to officials, police declared a barricade at the scene at 12:40 p.m.
Authorities say several people were inside the location and shots were believed to be fired.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.