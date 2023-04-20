Officials: Police responding to barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia at site of deadly shooting scene

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the city.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Grays Avenue around 10:34 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say an unidentified man was shot two times in the head.

Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m.

According to officials, police declared a barricade at the scene at 12:40 p.m.

Authorities say several people were inside the location and shots were believed to be fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.