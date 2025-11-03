Morrisville School District faces temporary shutdown due to ongoing PA budget impasse

The Brief The Morrisville School District may shut down if a state budget isn't passed in 90 days. The district relies heavily on state funding, which is currently stalled. Superintendent urges lawmakers to act to prevent school closures.



The Morrisville School District faces a potential temporary shutdown due to the ongoing budget impasse in Pennsylvania.

Morrisville school district's budget crisis

Parents in Morrisville received a letter from the school superintendent on Monday, warning that without a state budget, the district couldn't afford to stay open past Jan. 29.

The district heavily relies on state subsidies, which make up more than half of its budget.

The backstory:

The budget stalemate in Harrisburg is threatening the operations of the Morrisville School District. Superintendent Dr. Andrew Doster emphasized that the district cannot sustain itself without state funding.

This could lead to the temporary closure of the district's three schools, affecting 850 students with no in-person or virtual learning options available.

Morrisville residents are shocked and frustrated by the situation.

"But we pay taxes. I have a home here in Morrisville. I pay taxes my escrow," said Rebecca Johnson.

The district says the reason for the timing of the announcement is to give families ample time to plan if the budget impasse continues into 2026,

Superintendent's message to lawmakers

Dr. Andrew Doster has been vocal about the need for legislative action. He recently spoke at the Capitol building, urging lawmakers to fulfill their responsibilities.

"Do your job," he said, emphasizing the critical need for a resolution.

Local perspective:

The William Penn School District in Delaware County is also feeling the financial strain, with concerns about running out of money in January.

However, it's unclear how long they can keep their schools open under the current circumstances.