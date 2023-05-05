Mother of slain Philadelphia teen delivers message son's wanted killer: "You did not win"

The heartbroken mother of a Philadelphia teen who police say was shot to death called for an end to the city's rampant gun violence during a Friday night vigil.

16-year-old Jaseem Thomas was gunned down at the intersection of 67th and Pascal streets on Apr. 27th. Police say Thomas was suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

Thomas remained on life support until he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. His mother says she's able to find comfort in her son's murder knowing he was an organ donor.

"He's living on through other people because he donated his organs to Gift of Life. So my son saved 5 people already," Shanae Thomas said.

Thomas was remembered by family and friends on Friday as a great student who loved sports and dance.

"He protected me, he protected my sister, my family," Tramaj Crump told FOX 29.

No arrests have been reported in Thomas's murder and police have not said what sparked the deadly gunfire.

"I didn't want this for my son, this violence has to stop," Shanae said. ""My son living on through other people, so they did not win, I want them to know they did not win."