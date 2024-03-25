Mothers in Charge providing positive mentorship to young women, students in Philly

From beauty makeovers to wardrobe advice, Mothers in Charge, a nonprofit that works to prevent violence and helps facilitate healing for those affected by it, hosted a Celebration Dinner for those participating in its Youth Mentoring and Support Programs.

"Growing up in the inner city I experienced a lot of challenges," said Shania Bennett. She’s giving a group of young girls an honest and personal look at her life.

"During that time my brother got killed," she said. Bennett is the guest speaker for a girls night out dinner this evening at Amina Philly in Old City.

"I really didn’t have a lot of role models or people to look up to. I just knew that I wanted to be better than my situation," said Bennett.

The girls are from Carson Valley, a residential school in Point Breeze for teen girls and boys.

"For youth that are maybe not in a good situation with their parents, or have been in some trouble, kind of try and steer them away from that trouble," said Devon Washington. He’s a behavioral coach at the school.

Mothers In Charge organized the event and works with the school to mentor the girls weekly.

"Stuff like conflict resolution and social skills," said Jacqueline Sorrells of Mothers In Charge.

The girls got a day of beauty, including makeovers, before dinner.

However, Sorrells says when it comes to these young ladies and other troubled youth in the city, they need to know someone cares.

"The behavior they’re exhibiting is always being handled with a lot of discipline and a lot of negative energy, but the bottom line is they’re children, and they are hurting," she said.

16-year-old Kylia enjoyed the event. "It was a good experience," she said.

Bennett is a Penn State grad and now the executive director of youth engagement for the city. She was appointed by Mayor Cherelle Parker.

"I know y’all hear my title, but that’s not who I always was," she said to the girls.

She wants them to see greatness in themselves despite their circumstances.

"It’s ok to be different. It’s ok not to be a follower and to not be in with the in crowd. It’s ok to make the right thing cool again. It’s ok to be yourself," said Bennett.

Amina Philly restaurant sponsored the dinner and donated their time, food and space to give back to the community and anti-gun violence programs.