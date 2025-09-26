'Movie money' being used as real currency in Camden County: police

The Brief Police in Gloucester Township are warning about ‘movie money’ being used as real currency. The bills look and feel almost identical to real money, according to police. Local businesses are being encouraged to carefully examine cash payments.



Police in Gloucester Township are warning local businesses to be on the lookout for ‘movie money’ that's being passed off as real currency.

What we know:

Investigators say the fake money looks and feels almost identical to real dollar bills, but they're marked "For motion picture purposes."

The bills, police say, will not pass security features like watermarks or counterfeit pens.

Local businesses are urged to read each bill carefully when accepting cash payments, and report any suspicious currency to police.