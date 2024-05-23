Several arrests made in series of burglaries targeting homes in multiple Pennsylvania counties

article

Nine people have been arrested in connection with burglaries targeting high-end homes, according to a Thursday statement by Lower Merion Township police.

With assistance from multiple local police departments and law enforcement agencies in Ohio, Connecticut and New York, the first arrest was made on December 9, 2023, in Bryn Mawr.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Claudeo Fuentez-Soto as he fled a Woodleave Road residence. Investigators have linked Fuentez-Soto to six additional burglaries and are holding him at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

On December 23, 2023, four men in possession of burglary tools and stolen items were arrested in Connecticut after traveling from New York in a vehicle suspected of being involved in two burglaries in Lower Merion Township the day prior, one in Plymouth Township and others in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Jason Anthony Flores-Caro, Facundo Russell-Moran, Guiovanni Herman Saladrigas-Garcia and Franco Antonio Saladrigas-Garcia have been charged with the Lower Merion burglaries in Villanova and Gladwyne and the Plymouth township burglary, and will be extradited to Pennsylvania and Ohio.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police apprehended another vehicle linked to burglaries by surveillance video on March 26, 2024, operated by 30-year-old Diego Marambio-Diaz, who is in custody for an unrelated incident.

After investigation, Marambio-Diaz was connected to the burglaries in Lower Merion and Plymouth townships and has been charged with these and related offenses.

Two men identified as 22-year-old Jeffrey Saldarriaga and 22-year-old Johasir Cisterna were arrested on April 23, 2024, after officers conducting a traffic stop on their vehicle discovered tools, jewelry and other items taken in two burglaries in Lower Merion Township earlier that night.

Both men were charged with these Lower Merion Township burglaries in Villanova and Bryn Mawr along with related offenses and are being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 cash bail.

26-year-old Manuel Alejandro Itzig Tennenbaum Vidal was also linked to the April 23 Lower Merion Township burglaries and was arrested on May 21, 2024.