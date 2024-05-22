Givenchy employee, security guard pepper sprayed during robbery; 4 suspects sought: police

article

Four female suspects are being sought after police say they were involved in a robbery that occurred at the Givenchy store in the King of Prussia Mall last Thursday.

On Thursday May 16th at about 6:40 PM, Upper Merion Township Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred at the Givenchy store located inside the King of Prussia Mall Connector.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by store security and associates after a group of four females forcibly entered the store.

They say the suspects approached the front door and attempted to enter but they were told by security that only one person was allowed inside at a time.

Once the security guard opened the door slightly, the four suspects pushed passed the guard and entered.

Police say one of the suspects then brandished pepper spray/mace and immediately sprayed the face of the security guard as well as a store associate.

In the meantime, the other suspects forcibly yanked and removed multiple pieces of merchandise from the displays, ripping them from the security cables.

Police say the four females then fled the store, running through the Savor Food Court before jumping into a waiting vehicle. They were inside of the store for less than 30 seconds.

Givenchy store employees estimate the loss in this theft to be more than $8,000.

Upper Merion Fire and EMS treated the security guard and store associate for exposure to the pepper spray/mace. They did not sustain any injuries that required any further medical treatment.

Upon further investigation, Upper Merion police indicate that the suspects are part of a larger group that has been hitting other shopping malls in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Upper Merion Township Police Department provided the following surveillance images of the suspects with detailed descriptions of each below:

Suspect #1 is described as a younger Black female, medium build, long straight black hair, and wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings and black and white Nike sneakers.

Suspect #2 is described as a younger light-skinned Black female, thin build, long curly black hair with a headband, light colored quarter zip-style top and black leggings. She was also wearing clear Forever 21 slides that came off as she fled.

Suspect #3 is described as a younger Black female, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and sneakers.

Suspect #4 is described as a younger Black female, heavier build, red hair, wearing a royal blue quarter zip-style top and black leggings.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or knows the identities of the females is asked to contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.