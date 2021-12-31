Mummers Parade postponed until Sunday due to rain, officials say

Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade on New Year's Day has been moved to Sunday due to forecasted rain showers, organizers tell FOX 29.

Events held inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center will continue as scheduled on Saturday, according to FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

The parade is set to resume for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event at the start of 2021.

Many of the parking restrictions and road closures scheduled to begin on Jan. 1 at 3:00 a.m. will now begin on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 3:00 a.m.

The Visit Philadelphia New Year’s Day Fireworks Spectacular at Penn’s Landing originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. is canceled due to forecasted inclement weather. However, New Year’s Eve fireworks shows—The Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront at 6 p.m. and at midnight—will still be held as planned, rain or shine.

A large system of rain will begin to make its presence felt around 9 a.m. on New Year's Day with scattered showers far west of Philadelphia. Most of the region will see light-to-moderate rainfall around 10 a.m.

Showers will overtake the entire Delaware Valley in the afternoon and continue intermittently throughout the evening. Meanwhile, temperatures to start the year will peak above 60 degrees in some spots which is well above the average high of 45 degrees.

Lingering rain will wind down on Sunday morning as sunshine returns and temperatures hold in the 50s and 60s.

