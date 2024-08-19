Murder, bomb threat at Jersey Shore found to be 'swatting,' police search for culprit

Two "swatting" incidents in two days have sparked an investigation by law enforcement in one Jersey Shore town this weekend.

On Saturday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a bomb threat at a hotel in Avalon.

Police say no bomb was found, and the building was cleared.

The next day, a caller reported a murder at a house near the first incident on the 7700 block of Dune Drive.

"The caller alleged that if police came to the home, law enforcement may also be killed," Avalon police said.

SWAT searched the home with police, and cleared it without incident.

People renting the home at the time told authorities no crime had been committed.

Police determined that both incidents were "swatting," and are still looking for the person who made the hoax calls.

"Individuals identified in ‘swatting’ incidents will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.