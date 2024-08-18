License plate stolen off Philadelphia police vehicle in Center City; 3 suspects sought

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects wanted for a recent theft involving one of their vehicles.

The suspects are accused of stealing a license plate from a marked police vehicle near City Hall in Center City early Friday morning.

The patrol vehicle was parked on the 100 block of North 13th Street.

Police did not release any further details, but did provide surveillance photos of the suspects.

They were also seen inside a silver 4-door Acura with tinted windows and possibly New Jersey tags, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.