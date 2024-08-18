Shooting inside Jenkintown condo complex found to be possible domestic violence: police

Police say an investigation revealed that a domestic violence incident may have led to a victim being shot Friday evening in Montgomery County.

The victim initially told police they suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling to a hospital in Doylestown.

Police have yet to release further information about the victim, including their identity and condition.

Officers responded to the Beaver Hill Condominium South Building on West Ave to investigate further.

Based on evidence found in the basement, police say the shooting appeared to be an isolated domestic violence related incident.

Police say there is no threat to the community, but that the investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed in connection to the incident.