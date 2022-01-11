Murphy balances omicron spread with moving ahead in second term
TRENTON - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his fourth state of the state address, saying he would declare a public health emergency again in light of COVID-19's omicron variant.
Murphy spoke remotely in a prerecorded speech for the second time for the annual address.
He said the new order wouldn't change people's everyday lives but leaves a school and daycare mask mandate in place.
The public health emergency declaration comes just as some of the governor’s powers expired as part of a law he signed in June, when the high vaccination rate and declining case counts had officials optimistic the virus could be behind the state.
___
