Expand / Collapse search

Murphy balances omicron spread with moving ahead in second term

Published 
Phil Murphy
Associated Press

Is the end of the coronavirus pandemic on the horizon?

When will the coronavirus pandemic end? That's a question we'd all like to know the definitive answer to. For now, there appears to be hope on the horizon. With widespread vaccinations and more people recovering from the omicron variant, Dr. Mike Cirigliano believes we could reach herd immunity and COVID-19 will eventually become a "nuisance."

TRENTON - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his fourth state of the state address, saying he would declare a public health emergency again in light of COVID-19's omicron variant. 

Murphy spoke remotely in a prerecorded speech for the second time for the annual address. 

He said the new order wouldn't change people's everyday lives but leaves a school and daycare mask mandate in place. 

The public health emergency declaration comes just as some of the governor’s powers expired as part of a law he signed in June, when the high vaccination rate and declining case counts had officials optimistic the virus could be behind the state.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 