Gov. Murphy optimistic MetLife Stadium will be at full capacity for 2021 NFL season

Optimism abounds.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday that he is hopeful full capacity crowds of New York Giants and Jets fans will be allowed at MetLife Stadium for the 2021 NFL season.

"I think the prospects are pretty good," Murphy said when asked about it during his latest COVID-19 briefing.

The governor's projection is based on whether new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations can continue to fall in New Jersey.

"If we blow through our objectives, there’s a lot higher likelihood the Jets and Giants can sell more tickets," Murphy said. "And that's what our hope is."

New Jersey hopes to have 70% of its adult population vaccinated by the end of June. However, full capacity also depends on CDC recommendations for spacing. Gov. Murphy said he expects these guidelines to shift.

"Can you sit beside someone who is not in your family or your bubble?" Murphy said of those possible changes to CDC recommendations. "Too early to tell, but there’s a good shot."

