Musikfest set to resume after 'isolated incident' shuts down festival Saturday night

A music festival in Bethlehem gets the green light Sunday after reports of a chaotic start to its last weekend.

Musikfest was shutdown late Saturday night after police say an "isolated incident" unfolded at the festival.

"As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of patrons.," Bethlehem police said in a Facebook post.

Police have realized any details regarding what the incident was, or what lead up to it.

However, authorities said the festival was "authorized to resume" for scheduled events at noon on Sunday.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone with information or video to call 610-997-6660 or email nklingborg@bethlehem-pa.gov.