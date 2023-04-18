Must watch: 8-foot alligator hisses as it's removed from North Philadelphia rowhome

A very unusual, and angry, resident just got evicted from their Philadelphia home Tuesday morning - an alligator!

Philadelphia Animal Control received the unexpected call to remove a 5-foot-long gator from the basement of a house in North Philadelphia.

To their surprise, they arrived to find an 8-foot-long gator instead!

"You're under arrest," a team of officers joked as video shows them pulling the gator from a pen, then holding it down as they tie its snout shut.

The gator, named "Big Mack" by ACCT Philly, has been raised in a pen since 2012, growing to be 8 feet long, 127 pounds.

Officials say a divorce led to the animal's "surrender" after the owner's ex-wife said she no longer wanted it in the basement.

ACCT Philly is working to find a home for "Big Mack," since it's initial solution was only for a 5-foot-long gator.

This is the latest wildlife situation in Philadelphia. Just last month, a caiman found abandoned in FDR Park had to be euthanized.