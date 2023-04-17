Boy, 14, charged for injuring 6 people in 5-car pileup on Sussex County highway, police say

A 14-year-old boy was found behind the wheel of a pickup truck that police say caused five cars to crash, sending six people to the hospital over the weekend.

Several cars were stopped at Coastal Highway and Slaughter Beach Road for flashing red lights when the truck crashed into the last car in the line.

The collision caused a chain reaction, propelling each car forward, until all five were crashed on the highway.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was driving the truck, and that alcohol was detected on his breath. Beer bottles were also find outside the truck.

Two passengers, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were also inside the truck and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Seven other people, ranging in age from 23 to 65, were in the other crashed cars. Four of them were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The 14-year-old driver was charged with vehicular assault, reckless driving and traffic offenses after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.