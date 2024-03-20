Must watch: Adorable moment Philly siblings are surprised with new kitten

These siblings just got the surprise of a lifetime, giving us the chance to witness the sweetest reaction.

Philadelphia resident Jackie Keating says her kids, 9-year-old Skyla and 8-year-old Anthony, have been begging to get a puppy for a while.

"Between work, school and sports, it’s a huge commitment, and an expense we just cannot afford right now," she said.

Instead, Keating and her fiancé, Eric, decided to bring home a kitten.

Video captured the special surprise as her kids broke down in tears the moment they spotted the new kitten on the couch.

"What is that?" Skyla asked before letting out an "oh my god" just seconds later.

The new addition is just 7 weeks old, and is named Willow!

"The surprise was 100 percent a hit," Keating said. "Willow is the sweetest, most energetic, lovable little kitten that has completed our home."