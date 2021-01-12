N.J. state and local officials plan for armed protests ahead of Biden’s inauguration

As the investigation into the attack at the Capitol continues, state capitols and police in the Delaware Valley are taking precautions to make sure they’re ready for any protests.

Mounted units from New Jersey State Police could be seen around statehouse grounds in Trenton Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Assembly Majority Office says state police increased security at the State House in response to the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, while their staff has been working remotely due to COVID-19.

District office staff have also been advised to work remotely, in part due to the riot and for potential demonstrations planned in Trenton, ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration.

Senate President Steve Sweeney tells FOX 29 they have a security briefing Thursday and will make a decision whether or not to close offices.

In a statement, New Jersey State Police said Tuesday, they are working cooperatively with federal, state and local law enforcement partners, including the FBI and State Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness to assist with public safety at the state capitol.

In an interview, State Homeland Security Director Maples tells FOX 29, despite the chatter online about potential violence, they have no specific or credible threat against New Jersey’s capitol.

"I can tell you, we’ve been in constant contact with our federal state and local partners. The relationship has never been better with the State Police or FBI, our counterparts across the state and local governments and we are fully linked in on intelligence sharing and making sure that we’re all supporting each other, both tactically and, again, from an intelligence perspective," N.J. Homeland Security Director Jared Maples explained.

___

___

