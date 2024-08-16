National Constitution Center to host 2024 presidential debate in September

article

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia will host a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in September.

ABC News will host the 9 p.m event with David Muir and Lindsey Davis as moderators.

It will be the first debate between Trump and Harris, who earned the democratic nomination after President Joe Biden suspended his re-election campaign.

Trump and Harris have reportedly agreed to two debates, including one that will be broadcast on FOX News on Sept. 4.

Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will debate on Oct. 1 in New York City.