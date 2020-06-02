National Guard arrives in Upper Darby following looting, vandalism

The convoy of National Guard troops rolled into Upper Darby Tuesday following dozens of looting incidents in the busy 69th Street corridor.

Michael Gates saw it all go down. His mother fought for civil rights in the 60s so this brings up memories.

"People looting, run with bags and sneakers, and all that. You know, my mom taught me right. She went through it, but now, it’s dejavu it came back on us,” Gates told FOX 29.

Smith Jean brought his two sons here to watch the troops arrive. He wants them to remember this and why it’s happening.

“Not to lose sight at the cause of that. Anyone who is more upset about the looting as opposed to a man dying under somebody’s knee. He has a problem," Jean said.

Upper Darby police are telling residents not be alarmed. They say troops in town are for a preventative measure.

A county source tells FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that the National Guard is setting up a regional staging area at the Glen Mills School.

Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Tim Bernhardt remembered what he heard being said that night.

“Those merchants in stores were calling for help,” he said. “We had to go in and get them out from those who were looting and smashing windows," he told FOX 29's Joyce Evans Monday.

Through the looting and protesting, Upper Darby is still fighting to keep their community strong.

The National Guard arrived in Philadelphia on Sunday night amid a weekend of violent riots and looting.

