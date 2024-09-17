National Voter Registration Day: Volunteers descend on Philly campuses helping students register

Among the sounds of day-to-day foot traffic of students on the University of Pennsylvania campus was slightly different voices trying to draw students in.

UPenn student and faculty voting advocates took over the campus for the day, encouraging students to quickly register, so their voices will be heard on Election Day.

"I feel like Pennsylvania obviously is a key swing state in this election. Also, as a first-time voter there are just so many issues right now that are so salient to me. Reproductive rights, protecting democracy. It was definitely time to re-register here in Pa.," says Jack Lakis, a UPenn sophomore.

"It’s very important that we make sure that our voices are heard and it’s very important that we do that through voting. I think it’s the easiest way, and the most impactful way that we can make a difference," says Rinah Asaah, a UPenn junior.

For many of these first-time voters, there is a sense of pride and passion to vote.

"My first time voting, of course I’m excited," says one UPenn student.

UPenn joined many schools across the nation for National Voter Registration Day.

"Students are so busy. They have a lot going on so, a lot of times we can’t go off campus or have the time to sit down and do it ourselves. So, to have it on Locust where every Penn student walks is really important," says Asaah.

Not only are they getting students registered but also addressing the many questions surrounding the process.

"A lot of students like to ask us about voting here versus their home states, which is a really valid concern. A lot of students come from swing states, a lot of them don’t so, we like to stress that Pennsylvania is poised to have a really huge impact this election and that voting here will be really impactful," says Alyssa Antonian, a UPenn senior and voting advocate.

Antonian says they are also helping students who want to mail into their own states as well, but for some students their attention is on Pennsylvania.

"This is a huge election that we are going to have. Philadelphia matters, Pennsylvania votes matter. We come from Maryland where it is always going to be a democratic vote so, now we have a stronger say," says Tyler Ringhofer, a UPenn sophomore.

A say, that begins with this important registration.

"I think that one of the problems with low voter turnout is that people either don’t know how to register to vote or don’t have these opportunities and access to resources to get to vote. I mean it’s a really simple and quick easy process," Ringhofer added.

The last day to register to vote in Pa. is October 21st, in New Jersey it’s October 15th, and in Delaware it’s October 12th.