NBA Trade Deadline: Sixers reportedly add Buddy Hield in trade with Pacers for 2 players, draft picks
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly set to acquire Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Heild ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.
The Sixers will send Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round draft picks to Indiana, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Heild, 31, has played in 52 games with the Pacers this season and is averaging 4.4 points per game with a .384% three point percentage.
Morris, a Philadelphia native who was recently awarded the key to the city, will join his eighth team in his 13-year NBA career.
Korkmaz was one of the longest tenured Sixers after being signed by the team in the summer of 2017.