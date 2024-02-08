NBA Trade Deadline: Sixers reportedly add Buddy Hield in trade with Pacers for 2 players, draft picks

article

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly set to acquire Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Heild ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.

The Sixers will send Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round draft picks to Indiana, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Heild, 31, has played in 52 games with the Pacers this season and is averaging 4.4 points per game with a .384% three point percentage.

Morris, a Philadelphia native who was recently awarded the key to the city, will join his eighth team in his 13-year NBA career.

Korkmaz was one of the longest tenured Sixers after being signed by the team in the summer of 2017.