Expand / Collapse search

NBA Trade Deadline: Sixers reportedly add Buddy Hield in trade with Pacers for 2 players, draft picks

Published 
Updated 10:50AM
Philadelphia 76ers
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 03: Buddy Hield #24 of the Indiana Pacers is seen during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by d

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly set to acquire Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Heild ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.

The Sixers will send Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round draft picks to Indiana, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Heild, 31, has played in 52 games with the Pacers this season and is averaging 4.4 points per game with a .384% three point percentage. 

Morris, a Philadelphia native who was recently awarded the key to the city, will join his eighth team in his 13-year NBA career.

Korkmaz was one of the longest tenured Sixers after being signed by the team in the summer of 2017.