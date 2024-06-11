Video: Surveillance captures dirt bike riders fire more than 40 gunshots in fatal Kensington shooting

New surveillance video has been released after police say a 54-year-old man died during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Monday night.

FOX 29 obtained the following footage that shows a portion of the incident:

In the video, a pack of dirt bikers were seen pulling up near Potter and Huntingdon Streets at around 7:44 p.m.

Moments later, the dirt bikers appeared to get off their bikes and enter the cross street when gunshots began.

According to police, a 54-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 2215-686-TIPS (8477).