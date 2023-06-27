Nearly 200 arrested in million-dollar drug bust in Philadelphia, officials say

Nearly 200 people have been arrested by police after a days-long narcotics operation in Philadelphia, officials announced Monday.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a three-day operation was conducted in the Kensington section of the city in June.

As a result of the operation, 175 people were arrested for involvement in illegal activities and drugs were seized, Outlaw said.

"We have made continued progress in disrupting criminal networks and removing dangerous substances and weapons from our streets," she said. "The successful operation exemplifies the effectiveness of our collaborative approach and demonstrates the power of working together."

Officials say the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation worked with the Philadelphia Police Department as part of the investigation.

Guns seized in a days-long narcotics operation in Kensington lay on display as investigators reveal details of the investigation.

"We remain resolute in our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our communities," Outlaw said. "The arrests made and the confiscation of firearms and narcotics during this operation underscores our unwavering stance against those who seek to harm our residents and jeopardize public safety."

Mayor Kenney called drug use in Kensington "unacceptable" and said the drug market cannot continue to impact the quality of life for residents.

Guns & drugs seized from Kensington after a drug bust lay on display as police detail the investigation.

"What is happening in Kensington is unacceptable. One life lost to gun violence or an overdose is one too many, and we cannot allow the continued operation of a drug market that exploits and endangers our residents," Kenney said. "In order to build thriving neighborhoods, we must hold those who endanger others accountable for their actions. As the overdose crisis evolves, a strong collaborative response is needed to stem the tide."

Police say out of the nearly 200 arrests, 86 were for possession with intent to deliver, 24 were for solicitation and prostitution, 10 for violent crimes and 40 for possession.

In addition to arrests, $1.4 million worth of narcotics, $100,000 in U.S. currency and 27 guns were also seized by investigators, authorities say.