Nearly 700 SpaceX terminals worth $400k stolen, man arrested in New Jersey

An "out of this world" crime spree ended with a bizarre discovery inside a New Jersey home, and the arrest of the alleged fraud mastermind.

Police say a "suspiciously large" number of shipments were delivered to a home in Lawrence Township beginning in December 2023.

Detectives determined that 675 SpaceX Starlink terminals worth $400,000 were purchased online using stolen credit card accounts.

The terminals were then shipped to the home, picked up, and eventually transported to North Jersey.

"The Lawrence Township location was being used as a shipping/storage point," police said.

More than 200 terminals were recovered during a traffic stop after police say they saw them being loaded into a vehicle.

Kelvin Rodriguez-Moya, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving and trafficking stolen property.

SpaceX confirmed to police that this is the company's "largest fraud recovery to date by an order of magnitude."