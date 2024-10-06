Neighbors heard shots being fired in deadly West Philadelphia shooting: 'Boom, boom, boom!'

A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Saturday morning, and neighbors say they heard the tragic moment unfold.

"Boom! Boom! Boom! I don’t know what that weapon gauge is, but that was a loud boom and all those shots went into that boy," one neighbor said.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot multiple times inside a home on the 1300 block of 52nd Street just before 10 a.m.

He succumbed to his injuries a short time later at a local hospital.

"I heard boom, boom, boom, boom and get out of my house!" another neighbor said. "The mother was yelling get out of my house."

Police are still looking for the shooter, and are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.