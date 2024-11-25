New charges: Bucks County man accused of drugging, raping women he met on dating site

New charges were announced Monday for the Bucks County man accused of drugging and assaulting several women he met on dating websites.

Andrew Gallo was initially accused of assaulting six victims. Now, police say, six more women have come forward accusing the 40-year-old of drugging them. Five of whom say he raped them.

Police say Gallo would meet up with women he met online, ranging in age from 17 to 30, sneak drugs into their drinks and then sexually assault them while they were impaired.

"They described feeling a lack of control during the sexual encounter and being unable to stop anything Gallo wished to do," the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. "All the victims reported engaging in rough sex with the defendant."

Gallo now faces 10 counts of rape by causing impairment, 12 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eight counts of strangulation, five counts of selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverage to minors, and one count of corruption of minors.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bristol Township Police Department are asking any additional victims to please come forward so that we can help them get justice.

Gallo has a formal arraignment scheduled for next month.



