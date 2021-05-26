New details revealed about accused serial rapist in Philadelphia area

New details about an Indiana man accused in a series of gunpoint robberies and sexual assaults across the city last week.

Authorities say Kevin Bennett, 28, has been connected to at least seven incidents, which happened between May 15 and May 18.

Bennett is accused of following employees home from a number of Philadelphia gentlemen's clubs over the course of several days. In some of those incidents, Bennett was able to force his way into the victim's homes, where he sexually assaulted them. In one case, he's accused of sexually assaulting a victim in a Philadelphia alleyway.

According to authorities, they have forensic evidence from the crime scenes and believe he may have done this before. Monday, Philadelphia police revealed that Bennett is suspected of similar crimes in a total of eight states, including Philadelphia and Indiana.

Upper Merion police say they believe Bennett was also involved in an attempted kidnapping at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on May 18 around 4 p.m.

Bennett was arrested in Marion County, Indiana over the weekend and will be extradited back to Philadelphia.

The feds say they began following him on Saturday in Indiana as he was carrying takeout food. He then went to a strip mall and that's where they got him.

After placing him under arrest, police searched his car and they found two handguns, a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver under a beach towel on the driver's seat, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers also found what they suspect is meth and $14,000 in cash, the complaint stated.

Once he was brought to the police station, the complaint states authorities found a $6,200 gold and diamond bracelet that had been stolen in Mississippi where he is also a suspect.

Bennet was federally indicted Tuesday on drug and weapons offenses. On Monday, he was charged in Philadelphia with multiple rape charges.

