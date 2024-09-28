New Hope, Bucks County: Best Small Arts and Culture Town in US

If you’ve ever been to New Hope, you know it’s filled with amazing shops, restaurants and art. There’s so much to see and do and now the rest of the country knows it, too.

"It’s a special place where we honor the old but still bring in the new," Mary Brashier, with the New Hope Chamber of Commerce, exclaimed.

People who live in New Hope have always known it’s a real gem. But now Travel and Leisure Magazine voted it as the Best Small Town in America for Arts and Culture.

"Love the distinction, but it’s no surprise. Once you get to know New Hope, you will want to be here more often," Brashier continued.

Vivian Hall, with Oldestone Steakhouse, stated, "I think that the town is deserving of that title. It really encapsulates everything from art, culture, food, music and just lovely people in general."

The folks at Oldestone Steakhouse know why customers keep coming back. Certainly, the food, but, as Michael Sklar said, "Our porterhouse board – we say it feeds two. It could feed three sometimes, depends on how hungry you are."

"This is for two?" asked FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej.

"It’s for two!" Sklar replied. "And, you know, I’ve seen it eaten by one before, but it comes to loaded with a bunch of sides."

Customers also marvel at the restaurant because inside the 153-year-old renovated church you’ll find artwork everywhere.

"They find comfort in being in a building as special as this one and then, for the first time, diners, I think they are just so shocked and surprised by its beauty, its history. We always offer tours for people who are walking in. Sometimes even just people off the street who are interested in taking a peek at the building," Hall added.

And it’s that walkability factor in this town of just 1.4 square miles that gives it so much character and charm, in addition to the amazing art and culture.

"New Hope has always been very eclectic in their personality. I think that it’s just an easy place to come and to be yourself," Christine Ramirez, with the New Hope Arts Center, stated.

At that center, you’ll find something for everyone, from sculptures to stained glass, all from dozens of local artists. And regular visitors can’t believe a national media outlet is just now hearing about this arts and culture nirvana.

Diane Reis, from Washington Township, said, "And, where have you been? I don’t know, it’s pretty much living near the area, that’s pretty much what I would have expected."