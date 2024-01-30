New Hope-Lambertville Bridge closure will impact thousands of drivers daily

Bucks County drivers trying to make their way into New Jersey will face major detours after a bridge closure started this week.

Portions of the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge were shut down on Tuesday as part of a major construction project that could take up to 10 months to complete.

The bridge is closed to traffic leaving New Hope, Pennsylvania, and driving into Lambertville, New Jersey.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says the best alternative route is to take Route 202 to the Stockton Bridge, then drive south along Route 29.

If you're driving from Lambertville to New Hope, one lane is currently open.

The $26 million job is expected to impact at least 12,000 drivers per day, and will last into the fall.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission says the bridge will be scraped and painted, with rusted steel replaced, and a new walkway and lighting system.

Residents say they've been aware of the project for at least a year, and are prepared for it to begin.

The walkway will remain open through much of the work, but it's still unknown if any local businesses will be impacted.