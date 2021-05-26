New Jersey businesses can let vaccinated employees drop masks, social distancing on June 4

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday said businesses can allow fully vaccinated employees to drop masks and social distancing on June 4 if they can prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement comes days after Murphy said the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people would end on Friday. The Garden State will also allow the indoor gathering limit to expire on Friday.

Murphy said state workers will still be required to wear face masks and maintain social distance in state buildings. Businesses, of course, can still apply their own masking and distancing rules if they choose to.

"There should never be any stigma against any co-worker who may be fully vaccinated, but chooses, just to be safe, to wear a mask," Murphy said. "That's still okay anywhere, anytime, as a patron or a co-worker."

The governor also reminded an executive order that required businesses to accommodate remote working arrangements and reduce on-site staff.

"We are doing this to allow employers greater flexibility to bring employees back into in-person working environments," Murphy said.

