New Jersey reports 18,696 coronavirus cases; 267 deaths

The death toll in New Jersey from COVID-19 rose Monday to 267, while statewide cases of the coronavirus climbed to 18,696.

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county.

– Bergen County: 2,482

– Essex County: 1,564

– Hudson County: 1,314

– Middlesex County: 1,123

– Union County: 1,213

– Monmouth County: 1,030

– Passaic County: 831

– Ocean County: 874

– Morris County: 720

– Somerset County: 349

– Mercer County: 249

– Camden County: 200

– Burlington County: 178

– Sussex County:113

– Gloucester County: 89

– Hunterdon County: 79

– Warren County: 68

– Atlantic County: 29

– Cumberland County: 12

– Cape May County: 9

– Salem County: 3

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-21.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING CENTERS

Drive-thru testing centers in Bergen and Monmouth counties were open Saturday solely for first responders and health care workers who were showing symptoms. Beginning Sunday, the centers — at Bergen County College in Paramus and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel — will open on alternate days and provide up to 500 tests each day, roughly double what they each have been offering daily until now.

Murphy said the modification was made to ease pressure on staffing and resources.

A new drive-thru testing site will open on Monday at the County College of Morris in Randolph, by appointment for residents who have a referral from a health care provider.

MORE MONEY

The Democratic governor said the state is dispersing $140 million in state aid to hospitals and other facilities.

He also said most residents getting assistance formerly called food stamps will be getting more aid because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Roughly 60% of the 340,000 households who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an extra benefit payment on Sunday, according to the governor's office. Families that already get the federal maximum amount won't be eligible for the higher benefit, but Murphy's administration says about 205,000 households will qualify for it.

The money comes as part of federal legislation that set aside $70 million for New Jersey families.

MORE BUSINESSES DEEMED ESSENTIAL

Murphy expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:

— Mobile phone retail and repair shops

— Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair

— Livestock feed stores

— Nurseries and garden centers

— Farming equipment stores

The list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

BREW PUBS, AUTO RETAIL AND GUNS

New Jersey brew pubs will now be able to deliver, Murphy said Monday. The state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control had previously barred such delivery.

He also said that auto retailers would be permitted to conduct online sales, with customers allowed to pick up vehicles at dealers or for dealers to deliver

Gun retailers, which were shuttered, will now be able to reopen but by appointment only, Murphy said. He said the decision wasn’t his but came from guidance from the White House.

SCHOOLS

Murphy announced the closure of all schools and colleges in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak The state’s more than 600 school districts were affected. Most of them had already closed.

Murphy announced Tuesday that New Jersey was granted a federal waiver to cancel statewide assessments for this spring. This will not prevent students from meeting their graduation requirements.

SUPPLIES

Murphy ordered acute care hospitals and health systems to begin reporting daily their supplies of personal protective equipment.

Anyone with personal protective equipment to donate is urged to visit the state's dedicated COVID-19 hub.

Murphy also called ventilators New Jersey's biggest need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He said in a tweet that 300 ventilators are on their way to New Jersey from the national stockpile.

Murphy said he spoke with the White House about the need for the equipment in multiple conversations. He said the state needs 2,300 ventilators from the federal government.

MORTGAGE RELIEF

Murphy announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for borrowers affected economically by the coronavirus. Not making payments during that period can’t be used to downgrade borrowers’ credit ratings, and late fees won’t be allowed, Murphy said. He also urged landlords taking advantage of the grace period to pass relief onto renters, and reminded landlords that renters cannot be evicted during the crisis.

OCEAN CITY RENTALS

In Ocean City, Mayor Jay Gillian said he has spoken with leaders of the resort’s real estate community, who agreed to halt all short-term rentals.

He asked private property owners to do likewise, citing an executive order by governor prohibiting online marketplaces from offering rentals during the virus outbreak.

In a message to residents issued Sunday night, Gillian, who has tried to avoid being drawn into disputes between year-round and summer residents over whether owners of second homes should stay away from Ocean City, said: “Although Ocean City ordinarily welcomes all visitors, at this time we must take all available steps to enforce social distancing recommendations and limit nonessential travel to Ocean City.”

