New Jersey shore town bans fishing for sharks from the beach

One of the most popular beaches at the Jersey shore is cracking down on fishing for sharks from the beach.

The new rules come weeks after viral video showed a fisherman reeling in and releasing a 7-foot sand tiger shark on the beach in Sea Isle City.

Last week, the town barred shark fishing on or within 600 feet of their beaches. Officials say the ban came as a civic response to complaints from residents about fishermen apparently targeting sharks off local beaches.

The new rules also say anglers can not use drones or boats to assist shore fishing, and shore casters can’t use chum.

Anyone caught breaking the new rules faces up to a $1,250 fine.