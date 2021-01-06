New Jersey State Police deployed to Washington D.C. to assist law enforcement

article

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump police

Officials have declared the U.S. Capitol complex "secure" after heavily armed police moved to end a nearly four-hour violent occupation by supporters of President Donald Trump

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that "at the request of DC officials, I am deploying the @NJSP to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy."

"We are prepared to deploy the @NJNationalGuard upon request," Murphy tweeted. "May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform."

Murphy called it one of the darkest days in American history.

New Jersey State Police also tweeted they are sending a contingent of 50 troopers to assist law enforcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

