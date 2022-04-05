New Jersey woman accused of reporting fake shooting to get out of traffic stop

article

A woman is facing charges after authorities in Camden County say she made a bogus 911 call about a shooting in an effort to distract an officer who had pulled her over.

On Monday afternoon, authorities say the Gloucester Township Police Communications Center received a 911 call about a shooting at the Millbridge Garden Apartment Complex in Clementon.

Authorities say when officers were responding to the area, they did not observe a shooting scene, and they made several calls to the residents of the complex.

Investigators traced the cell phone number back to Katelynne Hunter-Fisher, which dispatchers were able to recognize from a motor vehicle stop that was in progress at the time the 911 call was made.

Responding officers verified that there was no shooting at the apartment complex, and they were able to locate the Hunter-Fisher in Lindenwold.

Police determined that Hunter-Fisher called in the false shooting report in an attempt to distract the officers from completing the motor vehicle stop.

Hunter-Fisher, 35, was arrested for filing a false police report and obstruction of justice.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter